The OKC duo is becoming closer…..

The NBA will be exciting as ever to watch this upcoming season with the off-season moves of Chris Paul to Houston and Paul George to Oklahoma City. Russell Westbrook and George are already gaining chemistry as the two were seen spotted working out together for their first time at UCLA campus on Monday. According to Royce Young of ESPN the two were also accompanied by Jerami Grant, Kyle Singler, Semaj Christon and Doug McDermott. George recently spoke with Sports illustrated Lee Jenkins on why he decided to choose OKC and he explained that Kevin Durant shared and influence.

“KD was like, ‘That place will blow you away,'” George said. “He told me, ‘They can offer what other teams can’t in terms of the people and the preparation and the facility, down to the chefs and the meals.’ He was pretty high on them. He thought it was a first-class organization in every way.”

He is now playing alongside one of the best point guards in the NBA in Russell Westbrook who was the first player since Oscar Robertson to average a triple double this past season and also one of the few players in the NBA who can provide an electric performance each and every night. Although, we know that he couldn’t continue to do it all by himself. The OKC Thunder made the playoffs but were knocked out immediately by the Houston Rockets after failing to make depth changes during the series. The Western Conference has become a stacked house starting with the Warriors, the 2017 NBA Champions.

All eyes will be on Paul George and the Oklahoma City Thunder this upcoming season. Russell who hasn’t signed a contract with OKC just yet will be a free agent next summer. Who knows what plans he has in store for next season, so we should cherish the two of them playing alongside one another this season.