Today in Source News Flash: Joey Bada$$ shared his new music video for “Temptation” Monday as a Tidal exclusive. The Brooklyn-set video, co-directed by Nathan R. Smith and Joey Badass, first premiered at this weekend’s Sundance Next Fest in Los Angeles, California following a screening of Justin Chon’s critically acclaimed Gook.

In the latest installment of JAY-Z‘ Footnotes series, Hov joins the likes of Meek Mill, Chris Rock and Jesse Williams to discuss masculinity in connection to themes and meaning of “MaNyfaCedGod.”

Wiz Khalifa unleashed video for his smooth new track, “Something New.” The song is a collaboration between Wiz and Ty Dolla $ign.

Supreme unveiled its FW17 lookbook including an amazing leather bomber paying homage to 1983 movie, Scarface.

We have the first on-feet look at the new Nike Air VaporMax laceless.

The chief executives of Merck, Under Armour and Intel all quit a presidential manufacturing council on Monday after Trump took two days to denounce white supremacy.

In a 1,230-game NBA season, the league made significant changes aimed at giving players optimal rest and focusing on player health over six months.