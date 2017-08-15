Usher has been making headlines the past few weeks, because he’s being sued for allegedly exposing 4 people to herpes.

3 women are alleging that they had sexual contact with the beloved R&B singer without knowledge of him carrying the virus. As the story unfolds, it’s hard to tell what’s true or false especially because Usher has been handling the situation gracefully and discreetly.

TMZ reports, that a source close to the “Confessions” singer says he’s not interested in settling and will not be coughing up any money! Stay tuned for more details on this developing story.