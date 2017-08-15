WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair has been hospitalized due to heart-related issued, according to Pro Wrestling Sheet. The report notes that Flair was admitted to the ICU for a heart-related issue on Saturday morning by his family.

Flair’s management issued a statement claiming that he was in the hospital for “routine monitoring” and there is no reasons to panic.

The shorthand statement released by Flair’s management on twitter read, “Yes,Ric in hosp 4routine monitoring.No reason2panic.Yes,many thx2his fiancé&hospstaff.No excuses Ric wld want u2go out 2nite NaturBoy style!”

We send out our thoughts to Flair and wish him a speedy recovery – Woooo!