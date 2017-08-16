Kid Cudi is hitting the road this fall.

While his 2017 has been relatively silent since the release of his Passion, Pain, and Demon Slayin album in the last quarter of 2016, Kid Cudi has announced plans to embark on a 27-city tour across North America.

It was two months before the project dropped in December that Cudi spoke out publicly about his mental state and checked himself in a rehabilitation center to tackle his depression.

It seems he’s certainly ready to push forward with his tour kicking off on September 30th and ending in Seattle on November 2nd. The only show scheduled that isn’t stateside falls on October 4th in Toronto.

Check out the tour dates below.