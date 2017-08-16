NBA Players all-over the league have expressed their disappointment in President Trump…

The NBA and sports all-together have not been silent over the past few days involving the recent violence that took place in Charlottesville, Virgina over the weekend. LeBron James and many others have taken to social media to express their opinions. Kobe Bryant was the most recent as he shared a gif with Steve Harvey’s puzzled face and the caption “#presidency” after Donald Trump’s confusing press conference last night. Mr. Trump proclaimed that instead of the fight being blamed on one party he says both parties had an act on the violence that took place. This is absolutely incorrect and ticked people like Kobe Bryant and LeBron James off.

“I think there is blame on both sides,” said Trump, via New York Times. “You had a group on one side that was bad. You had a group on the other side that was also very violent. Nobody wants to say that. I’ll say it right now.”

After he spoke about the recent issues, Cleveland Cavaliers lead guy LeBron James took the mic after a charity event to express his displeasure of the comments made by Trump. Read his full reaction to the press conference below. He also tweeted earlier in the day about hate and how President Trump has made it “fashionable” again.

LeBron's full comments on Charlottesville: pic.twitter.com/FJJCT8rkiN — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) August 16, 2017