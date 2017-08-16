Early Tuesday morning, a vandal spray-painted the Lincoln Memorial on the National Mall in Washington D.C. The graffiti, sprayed with red paint, looked as though it read, “F**k law,” although it was unclear.

The monument preservation crew started cleaning up the Lincoln Memorial with a “gel-type architectural pain stripper safe for use on historic stone.” They told WJLA, “Treatments will be applied as necessary until all evidence of the graffiti is gone.”

A Smithsonian wayfinding sign in the 1400 block of Constitution Avenue was also vandalized, with silver spray paint.

On Monday, a teenager smashed the glass of a Holocaust Memorial in Boston, MA, while protesters in Durham, NC pulled down and kicked a statue memorializing Confederate soldiers.

Other confederate statues are set to be removed across the country.