Family always comes first, even if title character Marlon is the biggest kid of them all.

From the silver screen to the small screen, Marlon Wayans, stars in his hilarious comedy vehicle, “Marlon,” on NBC.

Marlon, best known for his larger than life Hollywood family empire, including the trailblazing sketch comedy show “In Living Color,” White Chicks and a host of side-splitting parody comedies including the Scary Movie franchise, plays man child Marlon Wayne, a social media superstar with millions of followers.

Loosely based on his real life, the series tackles the ins-and-outs of the modern-day family as Marlon, the single father, works to co-parent his two young children.

While his fatherly advice may often be misguided, allowing his own out-sized personality and unpredictable Internet superstardom get in his way, for Marlon, family always comes first.

The cast, hand picked by the New York City native, includes Essence Atkins (Deliver Us From Eva, Haunted House) as Marlon’s conservative, mature ex-wife Ashley Wayne. Notlim Taylor plays 14-year old book worm daughter Marley, and Amir O’Neil completes the family as Zachery, the tween smart-aleck.

The series is a refreshing hybrid of “The Cosby Show” and recently axed “The Carmichael Show“; centering on the family dynamic, with real life issues tangled with comedic plot themes.

“Marlon” premieres on Wednesday, August 16 at 9/8c on NBC with two back-to-back episodes.