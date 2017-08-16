This past weekend, downtown Brooklyn was turned all the way up for the 4th Annual Source360 Festival And Conference. The four day event covered everything in Hip Hop culture from music, fashion and dance to art, finances and cannabis culture.

With panel discussions, performances, pop-up shops and fashion shows, the Source360 Festival continues to bring crowds to the evolving neighborhood of downtown Brooklyn, where all of the Source360 events were held.

Check out the pics below of a few of the different events as well continue to roll out the recaps of all of the weekend’s festivities including the Unsigned Hype competition, the Annual Block Party and much more.