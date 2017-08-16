Captivating, dynamic and spellbinding are the words being used to describe Hip Hop/R&B artist Majjesty. At times brilliant, at times unique, Majjesty is relentlessly engaging. She has music running through her veins. Her clever lyricism, magnetic delivery, efficient wordplay and irresistible personality have already earned her acclaim among Hip-Hop aficionados.

The Brooklyn, NY based songstress is living proof that when you follow your heart’s direction it leads you to your passion. Majjesty has honed a refreshing style that is explosive. Her music encompasses party driven themes that appeal to an international demographic. With a passionate flow and unmatched cadence, Majjesty storms the music scene with unique vision.

Her versatility and dynamic stage presence puts her in a league of her own. Majjesty effortlessly blends Hip Hop and R&B with a harmonizing rap delivery. Moreover, s=has one of the genre’s most distinctive voices. She is currently making a big impact with her new single entitled “New York” featuring rap star Uncle Murda. The song is colossal and cinematic. The braggadocios lyrics are brash and bold!

Majjesty’s “New York” single is resonating well with her target base and is receiving a great deal of support and accolades from notable mixshows around the country. Her goal is to embark on a 5 city tour to support the single. The flashy rapstress has garnered respect from her female followers and adulation from her male fans. Majjesty is on a mission to become a “Diamond in a rap world permeated with Cubic Zirconia.”

