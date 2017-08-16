Atlanta songbird Bahja Rodriguez, former member of the Tameka “Tiny” Harris-founded girl group OMG Girlz, has dropped her long-awaited single “Necessary.”

The upbeat track finds the songstress crooning about putting in the hard work necessary to make it, and not letting anything get in her way. She sings:

“I’m living out my dreams, I made them my reality/now everywhere I go, they say they proud of me/every function that I hit, they all surrounding me/and you better watch your n**** cuz he clocking me.”

Listen to the song below.