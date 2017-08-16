We are two months away from more hoop action…

We are only months away from NBA season tip-off and we’re already looking forward to notable matchups from the upcoming season. Christmas Day will be filled with much more joy as an NBA final rematch with the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers will take place. Paul George and the Oklahoma City Thunder will take on Chris Paul and his Houston Rockets and with the last match-up Lonzo Ball and the Minnesota Timberwolves will compete in a battle. The opening day is on October 17th, where 2 games will take place with the Rockets vs the Warriors being the headline game of the night. Teams and analysts are ready to see what incoming rookies like Markelle Futz and Lonzo Ball have to offer for the upcoming season. This season will most definitely offer star power galore and an abundance of sports-center top plays.

Even on Martin Luther King Jr. Day the NBA has blessed us with a jam packed session as Chris Paul will return back to LA as a Houston Rocket and not a Clipper. We will also witness yet another NBA final rematch of the Cleveland Cavaliers vs the Golden State Warriors. Demarcus Cousins will also return back to Sacramento after being traded to the New Orleans Pelicans last season.

The 2017-18 NBA schedule is live on https://t.co/Pqxh2EPubW and the NBA app! pic.twitter.com/GPfdSpu8nW — NBA (@NBA) August 14, 2017

Make sure you get your calendars out and check out the full 2017-18 NBA Season here. Notable games are listed below.

October 26th: New Orleans Pelicans at Sacramento Kings (Cousins’ first trip back to Sacramento since the trade last season)

November 15th: Philadelphia Sixers at Los Angeles Lakers (Fultz vs Lonzo Ball. Also Joel Embiid vs LaVar Ball)

November 22nd: Golden State Warriors at Oklahoma City Thunder (Enough said)

December 13th: Oklahoma City Thunder at Indiana Pacers (Paul George’s return to Indiana)

January 3rd: Cleveland Cavaliers at Boston Celtics (Eastern Conference Finals rematch)

January 15th: Golden State Warriors at Cleveland Cavaliers (NBA Finals rematch part 2)

January 15th: Houston Rockets at Los Angeles Clippers (Chris Paul’s first game back in LA as member of the Rockets)

January 20th: Oklahoma City Thunder at Cleveland Cavaliers

February 9th: Minnesota Timberwolves at Chicago Bulls (Jimmy Butler and Tom Thibodeau’s first game against the Bulls in Chicago)

March 28th: Boston Celtics at Utah Jazz (Gordon Haywards’ return to Utah)