Last week the Internet was in a frenzy when the remaining episodes of Power season 4 surfaced the web.

The culprit recorded the episodes on a smartphone and uploaded the low quality videos to Facebook. Thousands of people watched the spoilers, meanwhile other fans are still watching the story unfold on a weekly basis. 50 Cent took to Instagram to promote the latest episode, as well as reveal that Starz thinks he’s behind the leak.

STARZ thinks I leaked my own show, 😈anyway if you have on demand catch POWER tonight 12:00AM. If not Sunday 9:00PM it is LOL #50Centralbet A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent) on Aug 12, 2017 at 9:20am PDT

Well it turns out that 50 did leak his own show! He admitted to it in the Instagram post below.