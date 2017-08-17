Last week the Internet was in a frenzy when the remaining episodes of Power season 4 surfaced the web.
The culprit recorded the episodes on a smartphone and uploaded the low quality videos to Facebook. Thousands of people watched the spoilers, meanwhile other fans are still watching the story unfold on a weekly basis. 50 Cent took to Instagram to promote the latest episode, as well as reveal that Starz thinks he’s behind the leak.
Well it turns out that 50 did leak his own show! He admitted to it in the Instagram post below.