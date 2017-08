While Felly is getting ready to drop his Wild Strawberries EP tomorrow, we now get to enjoy new visual for the “Wild Angle” track.

In the video, Felly roams around green field surrounded by beautiful women and borderline psychedelic flowers. In the video features “Bruk Off Yuh Back” Konshens as the whole crew enjoys the summer under the sun.

Check out the video above and be on the lookout for EP streams tomorrow.