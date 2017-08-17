The Cavs x King James Era is almost over…..

There is no secret that LeBron James doesn’t have the best relationship with Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert. We are in the process of learning more as to why James might have these feelings towards team’s current owner. His days are numbered and with Kyrie Irving on the trade block it looks like the Cavaliers will have some rebuilding to do. Sources have reported that Dan Gilbert dished 750,000 to Donald Trump’s campaign earlier in the year. That could possibly be one of the reasons as to why James will be making an exit from the team.

We are already thinking of scenarios that may possibly happen now that the news has broke out. He may be joining Lonzo Ball and Brandon Ingram in Los Angeles as sources have suggested that LeBron would love to play there and play alongside young Lonzo Ball. He shared a video during the summer league games on his Instagram of Lonzo Ball rocking a pair of purple Kobe’s where he initially went off for 36 points and recorded a triple double. According to Chris Sheridan, the relationship with Dan and LeBron is beyond repair and no changes will be made at this point. It’s still uncertain what team he will join after this season but we should expect a NBA frenzy as notable players like Russell Westbrook will also be free agents next summer.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports,

“As the Cleveland Cavaliers deliberate on deals to move All-Star guard Kyrie Irving, the franchise is operating under a self-prescribed mandate: Presume a future without LeBron James.” “Cleveland isn’t giving up on the possibility of re-signing James next summer, but it is no longer investing blind faith in the hope he will stay. For James, a reluctance to commit comes with an emerging set of complications. Beyond Irving’s decision to ask for a trade, Cleveland has determined that it’s unwilling to simply be reactive to James’ possible departure.”

https://twitter.com/sheridanhoops/status/897906465960316929