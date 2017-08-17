BACARDÍ, the world’s most awarded rum brand, and Luis Fonsi, the artist behind the world’s most streamed single, joined forces in New York City on Wednesday, August 16th to throw the most epic National Rum Day ever with a “Remix Your Rum” celebration.

“Remix Your Rum” celebration for National Rum Day was an extension of BACARDÍ’s existing Sound of Rum creative concept. The Sound of Rum is the intersection of music and rum where the two blend to bring people together and ignite the world through celebration. The movement of sound blurs the lines between reggae, dancehall, hip-hop and electronic music, which brings fans of different genres together.

BACARDÍ’s unrivaled heritage in classic cocktails is unparalleled in the rum category, reinforcing its position as the world’s best-selling rum. From now through September 7, consumers can get their hands on the BACARDÍ Refresco Superior, which Fonsi enjoyed during the National Rum Day celebration, by visiting: https://www.cocktailcourier.com/drink/refresco-superior/