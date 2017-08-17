Style Sector links up with Tennessee/Georgia native rapper Fauni Figueroa for an up close look at his personal style and music. Check out the photos and interview below!

Q: Describe your sound & style?

“Cozy, I wear my mood on my sleeve”



Q: What are your plans with your music?

A: “The time is now, all I can say to sum it up”



Q: What prominent or upcoming artist would you say inspire you?

A: “My work is more inspired from film and the unknowns of life”

Q: What do you hope your fans learn or take from your music?

A: “Be you f*ck them”



Q: What would you say sets you apart from the many others in this rap game?

A: “Ion refuse to be fueled by superficial sh*t. My Vision will give vision as well”

