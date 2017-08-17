Yeezy Season drops another surprise collection featuring the brand new YEEZY kicks and apparel. The Calabasas brand joins collaboration supplying the overall gear which includes tops, sports bras, socks, a cap, along with sweats.

The YEEZY Wave Runner 700 is chunky sneaker inspired by 90’s adidas skate shoes. The shoes retail for $300, the Calabasas sports bras and hats retail for $40, tees and socks are $60, sweats $140, hoodies are between $180 and $220, and flannels are $240. The items can be found right now on yeezy.supply.

Preview gallery below for photos on the collection!