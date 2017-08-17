Tyler The Creator Said He Had A Boyfriend When He Was 15

Tyler The Creator Said He Had A Boyfriend When He Was 15

Tyler The Creator’s latest project Flower Boy explored a softer side of the artist. Ever since it was leaked in July, fans have been trying to decipher lyrics from stand out track, “I Ain’t Got Time!”, that hinted at him being attracted to men: “Next line will have ’em like ‘Whoa’ / I been kissing white boys since 2004”.

Tyler has yet to elaborate on those lyrics, but he kind of scratched at the surface on the topic about his sexuality while combating all homophobic rumors in a recent interview on the Know Wave’s Koopz Tunes radio show.

“I had a boyfriend when I was fifteen in f*cking Hawthorne [California], n*gga. If that’s not open-minded, I don’t know what the f*ck that is.”

That’s about all he mentioned about the topic, and it’s his first time mentioning his sexuality since the release of his LP.