You read the title correctly: Young Thug gave his mother $50,000 for HIS birthday. Thugger went all out to celebrate his 25th birthday in Atlanta.

He threw a huge party at The Tago International Center and it was poppin. T.I., Jacquees, and Young Dolph all showed up as well as Young Thug’s family.

Mama Thugger’s wrist was already on froze, and the $50K stack her son handed her completed the look. Take a look at the pictures TMZ captured of Young Thug’s birthday party.