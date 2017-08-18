Last Saturday [August 12th] – The Source Magazine’s Toyota sponsored Source360 held their annual fashion show outside of the BRIC Center in Brooklyn. The team consisted of over 40 models for 4 brands, along with a full out production team and glam squad. Check out the designers and their models directly below before the amazing show!

Menyelek

ASNCLR

YGeneration

Animated People

These brands were given the opportunity to debut their collections on the outdoor runway. The show was a unique addition to the festival and Style Sector takes you behind-the-scenes with all the action!

Check out the exclusive behind-the-scenes photos!

Big Thanks to Production Team!

Producer: Venus Rose

Fashion Director: Alexis Nadira

Fashion Director: Nikole Woods

Assistants: Nancey Domond, Justin Pope, Dai Parker, Oumou Fofana, Andre Wilson, Ade Mitchell, Kacey Walton and Jonathan Quinones.

Glam Squad: Demarie, Joy Krystal, Kimiko Rice, Ruben Garcia Jr., Whitley S Jeter, Simone Ambrose, MaryAnn Guerrero, Sheree Gillespie, Cynthia Jacques, and Aja Ealey.

Designers: Menyelek Rose, Antonio Avera, William Trantham, and Kwadjo Owusu-Ansah

Photography: Corey Higgins

Video: Christian Lovechild, Renard Rey, and Fabian P.