Last Saturday [August 12th] – The Source Magazine’s Toyota sponsored Source360 held their annual fashion show outside of the BRIC Center in Brooklyn. The team consisted of over 40 models for 4 brands, along with a full out production team and glam squad. Check out the designers and their models directly below before the amazing show!
Menyelek
ASNCLR
YGeneration
Animated People
These brands were given the opportunity to debut their collections on the outdoor runway. The show was a unique addition to the festival and Style Sector takes you behind-the-scenes with all the action!
Check out the exclusive behind-the-scenes photos!
Big Thanks to Production Team!
Producer: Venus Rose
Fashion Director: Alexis Nadira
Fashion Director: Nikole Woods
Assistants: Nancey Domond, Justin Pope, Dai Parker, Oumou Fofana, Andre Wilson, Ade Mitchell, Kacey Walton and Jonathan Quinones.
Glam Squad: Demarie, Joy Krystal, Kimiko Rice, Ruben Garcia Jr., Whitley S Jeter, Simone Ambrose, MaryAnn Guerrero, Sheree Gillespie, Cynthia Jacques, and Aja Ealey.
Designers: Menyelek Rose, Antonio Avera, William Trantham, and Kwadjo Owusu-Ansah
Photography: Corey Higgins
Video: Christian Lovechild, Renard Rey, and Fabian P.