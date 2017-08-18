Camp Flog Gnaw is coming to Los Angeles October 28th to October 29th. Created by Tyler the Creator (no pun intended), the festival features a massive lineup of Hip-Hop and R&B performers. Some of the headliners include Lana Del Rey, A$AP Rocky, Solange, Kid Cudi, Migos, Justice, Mac Miller, Earl Sweatshirt, Lil Yatchy, 2 Chainz, Vince Staples and The Internet.

Tickets for the festival are on sale now, General Admission weekend passes are $208 and VIP weekend passes are $368. Both include free access to carnival rides.

VIP includes: 1 VIP wristband, dedicated VIP entrance, Access to VIP clubhouse, a main stage viewing area, access to specialty food vendors and merchandise. They also get a VIP merch package including Golf Le Fleur shoes, duffel bag, a Golf Wang hat, a CFG disposable camera, CFG socks, a CFG lanyard and a CFG patch.

Check out the full lineup below: