Dave East still has his fans at the edge of their seats, awaiting the release of his debut album. There are absolutely no signs of an album from the Harlem native, but we do have his latest EP, Paranoia: A True Story to hold us down in the meantime.

Paranoia is noted as Dave’s first full-length release under Def Jam Records. The 14-track mixtape includes features from Nas, Wiz Khalifa, and Jeezy. Dave referred to this project as an appetizer during an interview with Billboard.

There were a lot of stories that I didn’t really touch on, like super-detailed and specific moments that I haven’t really spoke about on records. That’s more than anything that and I still want to run around a little more […] There’s a lot of things that I still want to do before I say, ‘Alright. Here’s my album.’ I want [Paranoia] to be everywhere. I feel like right now I’m moving at a good pace, but they need Paranoia first. It’s not album time. Mentally, I’m there. Musically, I’m there, but just as far as where I’m right now, I don’t think it’s album time yet. A lot of people tell me it is, but I rather give them this, see what this do and come right back.

Stream Paranoia: A True Story below on Spotify, or on Apple Music.