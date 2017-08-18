Future took to Twitter to announce that he is postponing two Virginia dates of his HNDRXX tour.

The announcement was made following the racist, violent white supremacist rallies in Charlottesville riots that led to the death of 32-year-old Heather Hyers and injured others.

The Charlottesville show was apart of University of Virginia’s “Welcome Week” for returning students. Lil Yachty was booked for the same show. An online social media campaign called #giveUVAaCHANCE is calling for Chance The Rapper to step in for Future.