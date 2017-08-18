Future took to Twitter to announce that he is postponing two Virginia dates of his HNDRXX tour.

Out of respect for the tragic events I felt it wasn't rite to perform at this time..please understand my heart mean well VA #FutureHendrix — FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) August 18, 2017

VA is important to me & always will be. I'm comin very soon,my word! Love Forever — FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) August 18, 2017

The announcement was made following the racist, violent white supremacist rallies in Charlottesville riots that led to the death of 32-year-old Heather Hyers and injured others.

The Charlottesville show was apart of University of Virginia’s “Welcome Week” for returning students. Lil Yachty was booked for the same show. An online social media campaign called #giveUVAaCHANCE is calling for Chance The Rapper to step in for Future.