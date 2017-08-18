Today in Source News Flash: While on his 16-show residency at New York City’s Radio City Music Hall, Dave Chappelle has already brought out multiple “special guests.” During his Tuesday (August 15) show, Chappelle brought out no other than Kendrick Lamar. The list says Lamar opened with “DNA.” and included “untitled 07 | levitate.”

A Night Of Magic #ChappelleRadioCity @kendricklamar @nealbrennan #davechapelle A post shared by Questlove Gomez (@questlove) on Aug 15, 2017 at 10:55pm PDT

While gearing up for today’s (August 18) release of his mixtape Still Striving, A$AP Ferg shared yesterday “Still Striving – Episode 1,” the first installment of his mini vlog series promoting his release.

Reportedly, Queen Latifah will be honored at fourth annual Revolt music conference in October, where performers will include Lauryn Hill and 2 Chainz.

Recently, Anti Social Social Club teamed up with Richardson brand (which started out as an erotic magazine) for a new capsule collection of T-shirts and hoodies. The small capsule pays homage to ’80s Japanese erotica, with sultry graphics which leave little to the imagination featured on a baby pink hoodie and T-shirt.

adidas drops new “Sashiko” pack of NMD_R1 and NMD CS2_PK featuring primeknit uppers, woven pattern inspired by traditional Japanese sashiko stitching, circular motif, moulded heel patch, Boost midsole with EVA insert plugs. The shoe releases today.

The Spanish region of Catalonia has been rattled by two terror attacks and an explosion over three days, in what authorities are treating as a trio of linked incidents.

Floyd Mayweather labelled Conor McGregor a “dirty” fighter on Thursday, and admitted he fears the Irish mixed martial arts star will use roughhouse tactics during their boxing match on Aug. 26.