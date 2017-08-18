The NYPD sent about two dozen police cars to pick up Meek Mill for a traffic violation. His lawyer Joe Tacopina said he’s “never seen a case like this”, and his arrest was done “in one of the most outrageous fashions”.

Tacopina revealed that Meek was arrested during a charity event for the Dyckman Basketball Clinic, while he was surrounded by hundreds of kids taking selfies.

The arrest was triggered after a video surfaced the web of Meek popping wheelies without a helmet on in the street. Tacopina accused the NYPD of targeting the Philly rapper because he was the only one charged “despite the fact there were eight people doing the same thing. This is a situation where they’re targeting a young black entertainer.”

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office only prosecuting him on a misdemeanor.