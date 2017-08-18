AG Fernandez also known as AG 47, drops his new album #Ascension, the album documents AG 47 rise to the ranks and being the best person he can be while at the same time teaching listeners to do the same.

Production came entirely from Sept. 30th and with this great production you get a personal detail of who is AG 47. Living life the to the fullest with a new job and positive state of mind and yes he is offering the world great music. This is his first release under Wide Mind Music and his eighth project overall.

The album also features Black Galifianakis and Curious G, it comes with a combination of real life conversations, freestyle skits, that opens fans to AG’s life. #Ascension is 11 full songs of fire and something a music lover is guaranteed to enjoy.

https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/ascension/id1263296925