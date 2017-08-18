After two months of releasing critically acclaimed single after single, the dynamic duo known as Beatnick & K-Salaam are ending the summer off strong with the release of the highly anticipated Hip-Hop LP The Bluest Flame, and the equally awaited Reggae EP Give Love.

.

Packed full of the most high-powered production and sharpest lyrics Hip-Hop has to offer with features from the like of Talib Kweli, Bun –B, Joell Ortiz, Young Buck, Blu and more, The Bluest Flame has everything rap lovers have been missing from modern radio.

Pre-order for The Bluest Flame available HERE.

On the other side, Junior Reid, Gramps Morgan & Jesse Royal lend their talents to the multi-layered island-inspired sounds of the Give Love EP creating a classic sound-bed fit for legends to rock to.

Pre-order for Give Love available HERE.

With a hot Reggae hand in hand with Hip-Hop masterpiece, Beatnick & K-Salaam are leaving the crowd with enough good times and great vibes to keep the party going well after the summer sun dies down.

Give Love EP will be available everywhere August 25th.

The Bluest Flame LP will be available Oct 13th.