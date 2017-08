California native Lil Papi Jay is a young artist that has a talent for making dope tracks. His new single “Hennyway” featuring SOB x RBE (Yhong T.O) is very catchy and well produced.

The visual for “Hennyway” showcases empty Hennessy bottles on the ground with the two young rappers rhyming braggadocious lyrics about busting licks, girls, and jewels. Check it out and see for yourself that Lil Papi Jay is on the rise.