A house in Alcanar, south of Barcelona, was destroyed in a blast Wednesday night — hours before one attacker mowed down dozens of people in the heart of Barcelona, killing 13. A group of five attackers then drove into pedestrians in the town of Cambrils, killing one, in the early hours of Friday.
While authorities in Spain are working to find out more about the attacks and perpetrators, two people were killed in Finland’s city of Turku in a stabbing spree.
Three people are now undergoing surgery, Finnish media reports, citing hospital sources.
Police earlier shot and arrested a suspect after the stabbing in the southwestern city and said they were searching for other possible perpetrators.
The suspect was shot in the leg after the attack, said police, who warned the public to move away from the city center.