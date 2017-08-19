Congratulations are in order for the breakout comedy of this season, Girls Trip, as it has officially made history after passing the $100 million mark, becoming the first film written by, directed by, starring, and produced by African-Americans to do so.

Starring Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett-Smith, Regina Hall, and Tiffany Haddish, Girls Trip is written by Kenya Barris (Black-ish) and Tracy Oliver (Survivor’s Remorse), and produced by Will Packer and Malcom D. Lee who also served as director of the film.

The success of Girls Trip follows in the consecutive slew of African-American films that have served the community well both commercially and critically.

A notable of air of recent pride in Black film can traced back to 2016 in the forms of Hidden Figure, Fences, and Moonlight, leading up to this year’s Get Out, and the constant buzz surrounding Marvel’s upcoming Black Panther.

While these feats don’t mark the end all be all of the strides left to make in diveristy in film, they have elevated the conversation and provided tangible efforts of representation in media.