From what we hear, this Chi-Town/Cleveland collabo is a real thing.

According to a report from The New York Post’s Page Six, Kanye West and Kid Cudi have been cooking up a collaboration project overseas in Japan according to a source close to the two artists.

“They’re going to drop some surprise project on everybody. They’re recording it now,” a source told the publication.

Despite both of the artist’s mental health issues last year and the feud between the two Hip Hop wunderkinds in 2016, Yeezy found a way to reconcile with his protege as well as please their fans all at once.

According to a source, the new project is so secret, “they’re going to drop some crazy collaboration out of the blue.”