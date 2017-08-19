Lupe Fiasco has always been outspoken about politics, law and civil liberties. Such was the case when the Chicago lyricist released “Made In The USA.”

The “Made In The USA,”track originally dropped last November. The song addresses topical issues that youth absorb daily.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson who has chronicled Chicago hip hop, as well as Lupe Fiasco since 2001 announced Lupe’s release this afternoon.

In a twitter exchange, Lupe Fiasco told Scoop B about his new song:

“…this song is more than 2 years old…more like a recognition of business as usual.”

Lupe Fiasco Added:

“It wouldve been just as relevant 5 years ago and will be just as relevant 5 years from now…#StayAwake 🇺🇸”

‘Made In The USA’ is a cut off of Fiasco’s Drogas Light. The song’s vocals come from Bianca Sings. The video was produced by Pangean Vision and Louis Knows.