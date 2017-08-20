Qupid and Do or Die Team Up For “Gas in the Tank” [Watch]

Chicago is uniting on record once again as natives Qupid and legends Do or Die link up and hit the road for the latest video.

The fast paced video features the trio spitting rapid flames as they flow through a late night in the Chi. Duo Do or Die comes through lacing the track with their classic flow as newcomer Qupid shows that he can keep the pace going as they trade verses.

Qupid is the son of a mother who marched with Dr. Martin Luther King and has been doing his thing in the underground world, best known for his features on DJ Green Lantern’s mixtape Dirty Invasion.

Check out the video below.