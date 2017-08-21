Today in Source News Flash: At the age of only 24, Chance The Rapper is this year’s youngest person to land a spot on Fortune’s 40 Under 40 List, the publication’s “annual ranking of the most influential young people in business.”

SZA‘s Ctrl tour has been postponed, due to “unforeseen circumstances.” The first three dates -Richmond, VA, Washington, DC, and New Haven, CT -have been postponed. Ticketholders for the Richmond date can attend a show on the new date of Aug. 21. Rescheduled dates for the other two stops are in the works but not yet announced.

Killer Mike decided to take a stand in the light of recent protest and violence outbreaks caused by white supremacist rallies. The rapper is now selling anti-Confederate “Check The Scoreboard” merch on Daylight Curfew, depicting a scoreboard with the Confederate States Of America at 0 points and the United States Of America at 1

Killer Mike x Villains x @daylightcurfew Drops these #WinnersAndLosersCheckTheScoreBoard tee/coffee mugs right now! Make sure u grab one b4 we sell out!!!! Link in bio art by- @atomtheartist A post shared by Killer Mike (@killermike) on Aug 17, 2017 at 4:21pm PDT

Ronnie Fieg has teased a new collaboration for KITH over the weekend. It looks like the brand might have penned a longterm deal with Nike Basketball. Some of the images include LeBron James wearing KITH hoodie, and purple Scott Pippen-edition sneaker.

The Weeknd launched PUMA’s Tsugi Shinsei Nido, featuring a unique lacing concept for a progressive look and extra comfortable fit, mesh construction with premium leather overlays, sock-like collar, Ignite midsole unit, elastic branded band on the heel. The shoe launches on September 1st.

Today, the United States will observe a full solar eclipse. Read here on how to prepare for it.

Oklahoma City Thunder assistant general manager Michael Winger is close to a deal to become the Clippers’ new general manager, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.