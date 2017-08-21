DMX was placed on house arrest earlier this month, and recently submitted a travel request to a New York federal judge. The request states that the rapper needs to travel in order to work and support his children. His request was approved, but only under one condition: A round-the-clock sober coach must accompany him.

The New York Daily News reports that X can travel to appear at his scheduled performances. X’s lawyer, Murray Richman, said, “We’re ecstatic about the court’s decision giving Mr. Simmons the opportunity to perform and continue his career.”

DMX was put on house arrest after failing a drug test while he was out on bail for tax fraud charges. Now he has to be “accompanied at all times” by a sober coach that he has to pay for out of his pocket.