Odell Beckham Jr. and the New York Giants are in Cleveland for their Monday Night Football game against the Browns to close out Preseason Week 2.

Beckham joined several other players in taking in the Solar eclipse Monday, but he did it in a way that might be worrisome to some Giants fans. Beckham looked up at the eclipse without having the special glasses on that are said to block out any harm that could come from looking up at the eclipse.