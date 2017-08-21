New York Governor Andrew Cuomo honored Dave Chappelle for his lasting charitable work.

Nika Milbrun, Cuomo’s Assistant Director of Constituencies for African-American and Women’s Affairs, did the honors of presenting the comedian with his recognition. Milburn acknowledged that Dave donated $50K to the Flint Water Crisis, and is set to host Rihanna’s charitable Diamond Ball in September. She also mentioned his positive influence over African-American entertainers.

Dave Chappelle was humbled for the most part and explained his connection to New York City in the video on TMZ.