The Jordan Flight Luxe…

Jordan Brand has blessed us with heat almost every week and the latest offering is the Jordan Flight Luxe. We can’t deny that the luxurious shoe is a bonafide eye-catcher and comes equipped with premium leather on the heel and ankle collar. One of the best parts of the shoe includes the extra cushioning on the midsole unit and the all-red colorway is definitely a teaser. The model will not sit on shoe shelves very long. Although, the shoe is not one of the best releases for Jordan Brand sneaker lovers everywhere are anticipating a pair. Features of the shoe include the Jordan 4 ‘flight’ branding on the inner tongue and 7-esque branding on the heel with subtle embossed exclusive details. The Chicago Bulls motif can be found on the shoe with hints of black on the lining and heel.

Are we a fan of the newest Jordan Brand model? You can cop your pair starting today at select Jordan Brand retailers or Nike.com at a set price of $120. Check out more images of the Jordan Flight Luxe in the gallery below.