As Lil Wayne continues his long-lasting legal disputes with Cash Money Records, many fans are wondering where’s Tha Carter V.

Although we have no clue when it’s dropping, Weezy confirmed that Tha Carter V will certainly see the light of day in a recent interview with Q93’s Wild Wayne.

Of course you’re going to see Tha Carter V. Man, I just don’t want to put it out the wrong way. Honestly, man, I can do what I want honestly at any time. The fans deserve it to be right and that’s how it’s gonna be. I’ma make sure it’s right. I can drop whatever I want to drop. I keep dropping whatever I want to drop. But I’m not gonna give ’em Carter V the wrong way.

Weezy continued to explain that the highly anticipated album is actually complete.

Carter V is done. Carter V on the shelf just ready to drop. I don’t have to. I ain’t gotta do that. I move on and keep it moving and give them what I’m doing right now. But Carter V is ready to be listened to. It’s just gotta be listened to the right way and like I said, I ain’t gonna give it to ’em wrong.

Listen to the full interview below.