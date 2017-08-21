According to media reports, Michael Tyler aka Mystikal, has been put behind bars yet again…and it is for rape allegations. Again.

Tyler surrendered to authorities this afternoon at the Caddo Correctional Facility, where he is being held on $2 million bond. Another man involved in the case, Averweone Holman, 26, was caught by U.S. Marshals over the weekend and is also being held on $2 million bond.

Mystikal is accussed of sexually assaulting a woman in October 2016 at a casino after the “Legends Of Southern Hip Hop” concert in Little Rock, Arkansas.

