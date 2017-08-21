Former San Francisco 49er quarterback, Colin Kaepernick has received love from all-over and he’s also received a massive amount of criticism. This past Saturday (August 19), former and current NYPD officers showed love and support for the free agent QB by holding a rally in Brooklyn where they wore all black t-shirts with the hashtag”#ImWithKap.” It appeared to be a larger ratio of minorities attending the rally along with Frank Serpico who also participated in the rally. The 29-year-old, remains a free agent in the NFL for deciding to speak up on police brutality and not standing for the national anthem. The official NFL season is only a few days away and players like Marshawn Lynch have also decided to take a knee instead of standing for the national anthem. Fans are eagerly anticipating the day Kaepernick is signed by another NFL team, he has remained a free agent since March after opting out of his contract to become a free agent.

“I am here to support anyone who has the courage to stand up against injustice and oppression anywhere in this country and the world,” he said. He’s trying to hold up this government for our Founding Fathers,” Serpico, now 81, told the Associated Press,

The Baltimore Ravens and the Seattle Seahawks were among the teams that were on the radar for Kaepernick during the off-season. When Roger Goodell was asked if Kaepernick was being blackballed by the NFL for speaking up on social injustices, he suggested that the statement was not true. Isn’t it a bit ironic that Roger feels this way even after statistics from Colin have been spectacular in the past? His former coach Jim Harbaugh and New Orleans Saints quarterback, Drew Brees both feel Colin is NFL QB worthy. Along with people like Michael Bennett, Richard Sherman and Justin Britt who have openly supported Colin Kaepernick and his controversial stance on oppression of people of color.

NFL commissioner, Roger Goodell feels that each team will sign the best talent even though quarterbacks like Josh McCown, Brian Hoyer and Blaine Gabbert have been signed this off-season.

“I don’t think that’s going to affect people from saying, ‘I’m going to do what’s in the best interest of my football team and give my team the best chance to win,’ because that’s what every team wants to do, in the long run. Those are decisions that the 32 clubs are going to have to make individually,” Goodell said of signing players. “They’re going to give whatever player they think can help them win that opportunity. And I think that’s what’s great about the NFL is that we’re a meritocracy, and you earn your opportunities and you get to keep your opportunities on the way you perform, ultimately. That’s what the NFL is about. I think that’s why fans love the game. People go out and they earn those opportunities, and it’s a competitive league, which is great for us.”

I would love to see Roger’s reaction if Colin Kaepernick is not signed this NFL season.