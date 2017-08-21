RIP City and the Jordan Brand era…

The 2000’s will forever be a classic era of the NBA, championship after championship for the Detroit Pistons. The Detroit boys were a force to be reckoned with in those classic days of the NBA. Richard Hamilton is one of the best shooters to ever play basketball and off the court he has managed to hold up his title as being a sneakerhead. Richard also represented Jordan Brand and with that came many exclusives. If you don’t believe me, you can ask the man himself. Richard has been teasing us every summer as he shares photos of some of his treasured footwear he received during his time in the NBA and being an athlete with Jordan Brand.

He shared a photo of a custom pair of Air Jordan 11s that feature the Detroit Pistons team colors with a white patent leather midsole, a blue mesh upper and matching tumbled leather on the heel. Even the laces are decked out in white and you can find red hints adorned on the jumpman logo. To finish off the perfect masterpiece, an icy translucent outsole is featured on the bottom half of the shoe.

These are exclusively RIP City’s which means Jordan Brand will never have a global release for these bad boys, but how cool would it be if they decided to give these a general release? Check out a closer image of the Air Jordan 11 Detroit Pistons PE below.