Roc Nation Latin’s Mr. Paradise has teamed up with NYC production-duo, Electric Bodega, for the remix of his breakout single “Forastero.”

The song, which draws on his experience finding his true self while living in a foreign country in the search of true-self, delivers an important message on top of Electric Bodega’s upbeat production .

“We’ve been fans of “Forastero” since it first released, and always wondering where we could take it stylistically if given the opportunity,” says Electric Bodega. “We’re super proud of how this came out and we hope you enjoy this unique mixture of Flamenco Urbano and EDM.”