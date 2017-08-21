King James x KITH on the way….

Ronnie Fieg has emerged as one of the best streetwear designers in the game which means it’s only right he collaborates with the best hooper in the game in LeBron James. It was announced on social media about a week ago that KITH will collaborate with the legend Scottie Pippen and ever since then a photo of King James wearing a KITH-branded hoodie has spread across social media. Ronnie Fieg initially shared the photo on his Instagram account with very little details just the caption “Today was a good day. Cube voice.” Shortly after, LeBron officially confirmed the collaboration on his Instagram story stating:

We’re on our way to another shoot. Just finished one up with Ronnie Fieg. KITH. It’s going to be crazy. I can’t even tell y’all what we’ve got in store, but it’s going to be OD.

The two could possibly be cooking up a collection of apparel or possibly just footwear. Whatever the two decide to collaborate on, it will more than certainly push the culture forward. Ronnie is on the top of his game and LeBron is always a step ahead with his game and always in his bag. We should know more about the collaboration in the coming weeks.

Check out the shared image from Ronnie Fieg below.