The “Rake It Up” video is finally here after Nicki Minaj playfully teased that it was never being released.

Nicki continued to tease her fans some more by uploading audio-less previews of the video.

The Benny Boom-directed video kicks off with Nicki (looking great as ever), raking up money from the money trees while Yo Gotti spits his verse. If you’re a Tidal member, you can watch the video in its entirety on the streaming service. Non-tidal users can check out the preview for “Rake It Up” here.