The “Rake It Up” video is finally here after Nicki Minaj playfully teased that it was never being released.

We decided to not put the #RakeItUpVideo out anymore so that ppl can stop twerking and start reading. Let's change our world 1 book @ a time — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) August 18, 2017

Nicki continued to tease her fans some more by uploading audio-less previews of the video.

12PM EST tomorrow tomorrow I luv ya tomorrow…you're only a day aaaaway #RakeItUpVideo @yogottikom pic.twitter.com/g68zdLfgEV — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) August 20, 2017

The Benny Boom-directed video kicks off with Nicki (looking great as ever), raking up money from the money trees while Yo Gotti spits his verse. If you’re a Tidal member, you can watch the video in its entirety on the streaming service. Non-tidal users can check out the preview for “Rake It Up” here.