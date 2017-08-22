A popular Bay Area rapper was critically wounded in a shooting in Richmond, California.

According to media reports, Keak Da Sneak, whose real name is Charles Williams, was wounded several times and was found in front of a closed 76 Gas station. He was hospitalized and his injuries are life-threatening, according to police.

Officers responded to the scene at 5:30 a.m. on Monday after getting a call that shots were fired, said Richmond police Lt. Felix Tan.

Police have not yet identified any suspects. They didn’t speculate on whether the shooting was a drive-by.

The rapper, along with fellow Bat Area emcee Mistah F.A.B. in the early 2000s, helped popularize the hyphy rap style.