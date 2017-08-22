Tomorrow at noon, Vinyl Me, Please is announcing their September record of the month, Notorious B.I.G.’s 1994 classic, “Ready to Die”. The album, remastered for vinyl will feature the original artwork for the first time in over a decade.

The collection includes:

•2LP, Red with White/Black Splatter + White with Red/Black Splatter Vinyl

•Exclusive ‘Baby’ Cover w/ Red Metallic Foil + Embossed Text*

•Remastered for Vinyl

•Deluxe wide-spine single pocket jacket

•12×12 Art Print by Bráulio Amado (http://www.braul.io/)