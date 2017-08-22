Justin won’t be in the building with Floyd this Saturday…

Justin Bieber has been reevaluating his life as he’s been spending time with the Hillsong Church Pastor who has advised the biebs to distance himself from friends who are bad influences and seems like Floyd might be one of them. When Floyd Mayweather learned the 23-year-old unfollowed him on Instagram the boxer went ballistic. The big fight is this weekend and it doesn’t look like Bieber will be escorting Floyd to the ring like old times. TMZ reported, that Mayweather went into a frenzy after being unfollowed since he was one of the few celebrity friends who stuck with him during tough times with the media. Does this mean their 5-year friendship is over?

Per TMZ,

“Our sources say Justin didn’t want a clean break from Floyd, he just wanted to “reset boundaries” … walling himself off from things like Floyd’s obsession with strip clubs.” “Justin unfollowed Floyd on Instagram as part of the resetting of boundaries, and our sources say Floyd went “insane, nuclear.” He lashed out at Justin, called him a “traitor” because Floyd had stuck with Justin during his meltdown when everyone was attacking Bieber.”

Even though Floyd might miss a member of his TMT crew this weekend he will still be accompanied by celebrity friends like LeBron James, Diddy, Drake, Denzel Washington, Rick Ross, Jamie Foxx, Robert Kraft and many more. This could possibly be the most valuable fight of all-time based on Pay Per View sales, sponsorships and media hype. The fight is estimated to gross $625 million and that’s just for the first hour. On Friday, the two will have one last weigh-in before their big fight at 1pm. This should be the most entertaining weigh-in thus far and the most viewed.

Don’t miss Mayweather Vs. McGregor this Saturday (August 26) on Pay Per View at 9pm.