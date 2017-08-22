Verve Records artist Ledisi has a lot to be excited about as she gears up for the release of her new studio album Let Love Rule , which hits September 22. “HIGH,” the lead single off the album, has aggressively climbed up the UAC and Billboard charts (#14 & #13 respectively); and now she releases the official video. She walks calmly through an urban area expressing how her love interest makes her feel, comparing it to stress-free high feeling. As she passes other individuals in the video, they begin to lift up in the sky as she approaches her man. The overall video has a smooth feel full of creativity and soft colors, check out the full video above!

For this first time, Ledisi performed this record as part of the star-studded lineup celebrating extraordinary Black women and Black love at the “BLACK GIRLS ROCK!™”2017 Awards hosted by Taraji P. Henson. The broadcast will premiere on Tonight, August 22, 2017 at 8:00 P.M. ET/PT on BET.