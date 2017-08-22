Verve Records artist Ledisi has a lot to be excited about as she gears up for the release of her new studio album Let Love Rule, which hits September 22. “HIGH,” the lead single off the album, has aggressively climbed up the UAC and Billboard charts (#14 & #13 respectively); and now she releases the official video. She walks calmly through an urban area expressing how her love interest makes her feel, comparing it to stress-free high feeling. As she passes other individuals in the video, they begin to lift up in the sky as she approaches her man. The overall video has a smooth feel full of creativity and soft colors, check out the full video above!
For this first time, Ledisi performed this record as part of the star-studded lineup celebrating extraordinary Black women and Black love at the “BLACK GIRLS ROCK!™”2017 Awards hosted by Taraji P. Henson. The broadcast will premiere on Tonight, August 22, 2017 at 8:00 P.M. ET/PT on BET.
